Kuwait City: As a number of countries around the world administer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said it will also begin administering a third dose to at-risk groups by the end of September, a local newspaper reported.

Those eligible for the shot are the elderly, patients with organ transplants, cancer and chronic diseases. Although all those eligible for the shot will receive an appointment, it is optional.

The decision comes as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a few weeks ago that they have amended the emergency authorisation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine so that high risk individuals can get a booster shot of the vaccine.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged countries to hold back on giving out booster shots at least until the end of September, as lower-income countries struggle and are experiencing shortages.

With in-person learning in public schools set to resume on October 3 and in private schools on September 26, a health official revealed more than 300,000 students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated.

During a televised address earlier this month, Minister of Education Dr. Ali Al Mudhaf said unvaccinated students above the age of 12 will need to present a negative PCR test every Sunday. The same rule applies to teachers and administrative staff who have not yet received a jab.

So far, Kuwait has achieved 70 per cent vaccination, according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah. It is not clear whether it means that 70 per cent of the total population is vaccinated or those eligible for the vaccine, meaning anybody above the age of 12.