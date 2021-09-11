Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced that teachers working for the Ministry of Education and currently residing in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to enter the country as of Sunday, September 12, 2021, local media reported.
The teachers will be allowed to enter the country during official working hours only between 5.30am to 7.30am from Sunday to Thursday through the Nuwaiseeb border point.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, teachers must prove that they are still employed by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education. The driver of the vehicle accompanying them will be allowed to enter as well.
The teachers must also submit documented proof that they have received two doses of vaccine approved by Kuwait or through the applications of ‘immunity, my identity, our trust’.