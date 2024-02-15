Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has ordered a teacher to pay KD5,001 ($16,219) in preliminary damages to the parents of a schoolboy after convicting him of hitting the child.
The damages come as compensation for the child for the moral and physical harms he has suffered after the teacher working for an elementary school, had slapped him in the face and insulted him, a media report has said.
The court ruling proved the defendant’s assault on and threats against the child, causing him a “grave harm and extreme grief,” the boy’s lawyer Mustafa Mula Youssef told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba.
He added that the teacher’s responsibility for the unlawful act was also proven. “This means he (the teacher) is responsible for the incident, and consequently my client’s right to the compensation making up for material and moral damage he has suffered,” the lawyer added.
There was no word either about the boy’s age or when the incident happened.
Corporal punishment in schools is forbidden in Kuwait.
The country of around 4.6 million people, has recently seen several incidents of school violence.
Earlier this week, Kuwaiti teachers accused brothers of a student of having attacked them. The incident happened inside a school allegedly after the student had been requested to notify his parents to show up due to his misbehaviour and absenteeism, one victim said.
In remarks to Kuwaiti news portal Almajilis, the teacher said the student instead notified his brothers who came to the school and purportedly verbally and physically assaulted several employees there.
“The student’s brothers assaulted the school staff inside the school,” said another teacher.
“And when the teachers and administrators went to the hospital to obtain medical reports, they were attacked again,” he added.