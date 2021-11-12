Cairo: Kuwaiti police have arrested a Syrian woman for attempting to block the deportation of eight of her compatriots, including her brother, security sources said.
The 22-year-old woman assaulted deportation security personnel and blocked a bus carrying the would-be deportees to the Kuwait airport by sitting in front of it, the sources added, according to Al Anba newspaper.
The eight were deported in response to court orders or due to residency violations.
“While security men were talking to the woman and trying to keep her away from the way, she swore at them in public, threatening them that she wields influence and wide contacts,” a source said.
In response, the Interior Ministry’s Operations Service was notified of the incident. The offender was arrested and taken to a police station where she was accused of libel, intimidation and preventing security men from doing their job. She is being kept in remand pending further interrogation.