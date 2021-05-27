Cairo: A masked person with a firearm broke into a sweets shop in Kuwait and made off with KD1,000, local media reported.
Police are checking surveillance cameras and conducting investigations to identify the robber, who had targeted the shop located in the area of Salmiya in the governorate of Hawalli.
Footage, apparently retrieved from the store’s security camera shows a man wearing a face mask, a cap and gloves, and wielding a gun that he points at an unseen worker inside the shop.
The robber is then seen seizing cash money before fleeing.