Kuwait City: Kuwait has stopped issuing visit visas, including family and tourist visas, starting Monday, June 27, 2022 and until further notice, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The interior ministry said the move aims to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organise for visa procedures.
The decision, made upon instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, comes to allow the Residency Affairs Department to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organise and improve the visa issuing process, the ministry said in a statement.