Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Information has suspended transmission of a religious TV show and referred its cast to the prosecutor’s office for breaching the religious discourse rules, local media reported.
According to Anwar Murad, spokesperson of the ministry, the administrative procedure to stop broadcasting the programme and refer its team for investigation was taken in line with the directives of Abdul Rahman Al Mutairi, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.
“The programme was not reviewed by the committee of religious discourse before transmitting it on state television channel 2 dedicated for English-speaking public,” she said.
Murad highlighted the ministry’s keenness to have reviewed all programmes related to religious aspects to the committee of religious discourse to ensure their integrity from all aspects before broadcasting them.
She said the ministry is currently working on revamping all Kuwait TV channels, including channel 2, to create content that is relevant to the needs and interests of audiences.
Kuwait MP Hamad Mohammed Al Matar wrote on his twitter account: “It is not permissible by Kuwait channel 2 to broadcast a programme that embodies Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him). The Ministry of Information must open an investigation into the incident and hold accountable those responsible for this programme. Religious issues such as the embodiment of prophets must be approved by the Sharia supervisory board at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.”
The embodiment of prophets is prohibited in Islam.
Kuwait television channel 2 is dedicated to the English-speaking viewers. The channel broadcasts shows in English, local programmes, news, English-subtitled local serials, international serials, and movies with subtitles.