Kuwait slams claim that its airbase was used in the US raid that killed Soleimani

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: Kuwait on Friday summoned Iran’s ambassador in protest against a claim by an Iranian commander that the Gulf country was involved in an attack that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in neighbouring Iraq earlier this month.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Irani and conveyed to him Kuwait’s “dismay and astonishment” at remarks made by the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s air force who alleged that the Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait was used along with other bases in the region in the operation of killing Soleimani, Kuwait’s official news agency KUNA reported.

Al-Jarallah renewed denial of Kuwait’s involvement in the attack, according to the agency.

The Kuwaiti official demanded such claims not to be repeated, warning they can “harm” ties between the two countries.

Weeks ago, the Kuwait army denied similar claims.

On January 3, a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Soleimani, the chief of Iran’s self-styled Quds Force linked to the Revolutionary Guard, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.