Dubai: A street vendor has been arrested in Kuwait for selling spoiled food, local media reported.
The Ministry of Interior said that the food which was being sold in the Fahaheel area was rotten and not suitable for human consumption.
The ministry said that it is carrying out campaign in cooperation with the Public Security Sector and Food Authority.
According to Kuwaiti law, selling food items not suitable for human consumption or which are declared as prohibited or “Haram” will attract fines ranging from KD 50,000 to KD 100,000 and jail terms ranging from three years to six years.