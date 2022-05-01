Dubai: Kuwait has reported a whopping increase in the prices of air tickets 70 to 150 per cent in some cases.
According to Kuwait's news agency (KUNA), travellers from Kuwait had chosen the UK, the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt as their main destinations during the long holiday this year, noting that tickets were in high demand
Kuwait Airways’ Director of Corporate Communication and Public Relations, Wael Al Hasawi, said they had to increase flights during Eid to accommodate more passengers.
Al Hasawi added travellers from Kuwait were keen on seeking new destinations like Nice in France, Mykonos in Greece, Salalah in Oman, Izmir in Turkey among others.
Hussain Al Sulaiteen, member of the board for the union of tourism and travel agencies in Kuwait, revealed that there was a 150 per cent increase in ticket prices averaging between KD300 to 400 ($979.6 to $1,306).
Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said passengers travelling to and from Kuwait International Airport will reach 352,140 during Eid Al Fitr holiday.
Up to 2,800 flights will be operated from April 28 to May 7, he said, noting that 76 additional flights will be operated during Eid.