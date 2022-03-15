Dubai: Price increases in Kuwait are inevitable and the government cannot promise this will not impact citizens, a senior Kuwaiti official said yesterday.
Fahd Al Shariaan, Minister of Commerce and Industry, said: “We are facing a global problem, and the situation in the world is now dangerous. Some of the goods on the way are already destined for other regions.
“There are serious developments taking place. We may go through a difficult period if we do not prepare ourselves for such a situation,” the minister added. “However, the government is always there and will do its best to bear the differences in prices that occur due to shipping or transportation and the merchant’s prices.”
Al Shariaan went on to say: “We always try not to touch the pockets of citizens, but I cannot categorically say that they will not be affected. We must work hand in hand to resolve the upcoming problem.
“It is important for us to provide basic commodities at subsidised prices, and there will be moves during the coming period to limit the rise in prices due to global developments."