Dubai: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has revoked all anti-coronavirus vaccination and PCR testing restrictions on incoming travelers, Kuwait news agency (KUNA) reported yesterday.
During an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday, the cabinet also decided that wearing facemask will be optional at indoor and outdoor places. However, symptomatic COVID-19 patients must wear masks, Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al Fares said in a statement following the meeting.
He added all vaccinated and unvaccinated people would be given access to all public places regardless of their vaccination status, and PCR tests would be no longer mandatory at educational institutions and workplaces.
The cabinet has also cancelled quarantine restrictions on those who may have close contact with COVID-19 patients, but they have to put on facemasks for 14 days and get PCR tests within 14 days of the contact, he said.
Furthermore, the cabinet decided to oblige patients to be home-quarantined for five days and put on masks for five more days after the end of home-quarantine, the minister stressed, noting that unvaccinated fans would be allowed back into stadiums.