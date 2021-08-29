Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have revoked the nationality of eight citizens for having obtained it in “fraudulent” ways, according to a local newspaper.
Royal decrees were issued withdrawing the nationality from two female citizens and six others based on articles in a 1959 law and related amendments setting stipulations for obtaining the Kuwaiti nationality, Al Rai newspaper said.
The report did not say exactly what the sort of fraud committed by the eight people. Their dependents’ nationality will also be revoked as a result, according to the paper.
According to an article in the 1959 naturalisation law, the Kuwaiti nationality is withdrawn if it is established that the holder has obtained it illegally on the basis of “fraud, false statements or fake certificates”.
Another article in the same law states that citizenship is revoked if the country’s supreme interests or security dictates it.