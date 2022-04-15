Dubai: Kuwait has announced that Eid Al Fitr holiday will start on Sunday (May 1) and end on Thursday (May 5), meaning a seven-day weekend, local media reported.
The Civil Service Commission (CSC) said that all ministries and state departments would resume work on May 8 (Sunday).
The CSC urged authorities of all state departments to arrange their work timings in a manner that would serve the public interest.
According to experts, Eid Al Fitr will astronomically fall on Monday, May 2, in most Arab countries.
Eid Al Fitr is the first of two canonical festivals of Islam. Also known as the “Lesser Eid,” Eid Al Fitr commemorates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. An occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift-giving, and charity, it takes place over one to three days, beginning on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.