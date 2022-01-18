Dubai: People living in Kuwait are complaining of unjustified price hikes of various commodities, including food, in cooperative societies, in addition to medicines in pharmacies.
According to Al Shahed newspaper, many consumers were taken by surprise by the new wave of price hikes, which they believe is intentional, taking advantage of what is happening all around the world.
Many people expressed their astonishment at the price hikes while all commodities are still available in the country, whether food, medicines or others, in addition to the normal situation in the country despite the high number of infections related to the Omicron variant.
They said there is no cause for concern, given that the virus is not deemed to be extremely dangerous, with a low percentage of death rates. So, they said, there were no real reasons for price rise.