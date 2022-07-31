Dubai: Kuwait has recorded the highest rates of marriage and divorce combined in 2021, with a marriage rate increase of 28.9 per cent and a divorce rate increase of 13.7 per cent—the highest rate in five years, local media reported.
A total of 13,804 marriage involving at least one Kuwaiti were reported in Kuwait during 2021, with 11,322 marriages or 82 percent of all marriages being concluded for Kuwaiti spouses only.
Nearly 1,783 marriages or 13 per cent of all marriages included Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti spouses. With a total of 1295 weddings involving Kuwaiti men and 1,197 marriages involving Kuwaiti women, January 2021 saw the highest rate of marriages between Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis.
On the other hand, and in the five years of comparison, the divorce rate in 2021 was the highest. 13.7 per cent or 6,205 divorce cases of the total cases involved Kuwaiti men with 5,144 men were married to Kuwaiti women and 1,061 men were married to non-Kuwaiti women.