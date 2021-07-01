Dubai: Kuwait on Thursday announced the reopening of its land and sea borders to vaccinated citizens every day, starting from today, from 12 midday to 12 midnight, the Ministry of Interior said.
The ministry said on its twitter account that land and sea borders will be open for 12 hours a day.
The move follows the Cabinet decision that allows vaccinated citizens, their (non-Kuwaiti) first-degree relatives and domestic workers to travel through its land and sea borders, with health instructions and precautionary measures remaining in place.
“Citizens, their first-degree relatives and domestic helpers who have received at least one dose of a Kuwaiti-recognised COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to cross through the land and maritime ports," the Government Communication Centre said on Twitter.
It also announced that Kuwait will reopen its land and sea borders to fully vaccinated people, including expatriates, from August 1.
Kuwait closed its land and sea borders on February 24 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.