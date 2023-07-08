Dubai: Kuwait has recorded the highest number of travel bans in the first quarter of 2023, according to statistics issued by the Statistics and Research Department of the Ministry of Justice.
An unprecedented 20,939 procedures related to travel ban were executed, marking a substantial increase in judicial claims across the country.
Statistics reveal that the total appeals from various departments in all governorates in the country during April alone amounted to 538,958. Following is the breakdown: Capital - 142,851, Hawally - 86,226, Ahmadi - 76,485, Jahra - 65,134, Mubarak Al Kabeer - 64,492, Farwaniya - 102,569 and airport - 1,201.
The most appeals involved executive seizures of debtors’ assets, accounting for 32.3 per cent of all cases.
The procedures for opening a file to adjust alimony constituted the smallest number of cases, at just 0.01 per cent.
The Capital branch led the way in terms of the volume of procedures in April, representing 26.5 per cent of the total, followed by the Farwaniya branch at 19 per cent, and the Hawally and Ahmadi branches at 16 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively.
Comparing the number of procedures in April 2023 with the same month in the previous year, there was a significant 61.6 per cent increase. The Farwaniya branch saw the largest rise at 130.9 per cent, followed by the Mubarak Al Kabeer branch at 106.5 per cent. The only decrease was noted in the airport branch, which saw a 58.2 per cent decline in the number of procedures compared to the same month of the previous year.