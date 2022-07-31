Dubai: Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, issued instructions, raising the maximum age limit for university degree holders wishing to join the military service to 30 from 28, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
The Defense Ministry said the decision aims to allow a larger segment of Kuwaiti people to serve their country, as well as to achieve justice and equality in the admission’s policy and conditions to all military and security colleges in the country.
The statement said this step also comes in consideration of the exceptional circumstances that Kuwait has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions that prevented the Kuwaiti people from joining the military service.