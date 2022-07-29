Dubai: Kuwaiti police have arrested an unidentified officer working for the Ministry of Interior and another person believed to be a bedoun for stabbing a Jordanian and causing him serious injuries in the hand, local media reported.
According to Al Anba newspaper, the incident happened due to a dispute between the official and bedoun from one side and the Jordanian citizen from the other.
Following the attack, the victim, who is in his 30s, filed a complaint against the assailant where Farwaniya detectives launched immediate investigation into the incident and arrested the attackers.
The Jordanian expat had to be admitted to a hospital for what the security authorities said for a ‘delicate surgery’.