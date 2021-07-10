Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities are planning to install surveillance cameras to monitor beaches and expose vandalists of public utilities there, according to a municipal official.
“Although there are teams following up maintenance works, every now and then, acts of vandalism and subversion of toilets in particular are discovered,” head of the Construction Department at the Kuwait Municipality Ahmed Al Hajairi added.
“This has raised the idea of installing surveillance cameras on beaches after coordination with the Interior Ministry to monitor subversion attempts,” he told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida.
Ruling out imposing fees for using the public toilets, the official said that notices will be put up to warning and hold to account “saboteurs” of public utilities.
“There is no intention to impose certain fees. Toilets are accessible to everyone. The municipality works to properly develop them.”
The official also cited acts of vandalism against street signs and lampposts.
“These facilities have been provided to serve members of the public,” he said. “Damaging them can hamper emergency teams and rescue operations, a matter that puts people’s lives at risk.”