Dubai: A physical education teacher in Kuwait has stabbed his colleague following a dispute over a substitution class, local media reported.
Quoting well-informed sources, the media said the two working in Haritha bin Saraqa Primary School in Jahra started a quarrel when they were asked to substitute a reserve class.
The disagreement between the teachers led to a fist fight, which was stopped by the school authorities, and written pledges were to be taken from both. While writing the pledge, one of them stabbed the other three times with a sharp instrument. The teachers intervened and rescued the injured who is now in the intensive care unit as the sharp object penetrated his lungs.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education denounced the incident and confirmed that it would take necessary legal measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.