Cairo: Kuwaiti police have arrested a Pakistani girl after her father reported her escape from the family house with her passport allegedly to join Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban and attack Israel.
The minor girl whose age was not disclosed was arrested in Khaitan, an area of Farwaniya governorate, where her family is living.
Security agencies in Kuwait launched a massive hunt for the girl after her father reported her escape and her dispatch of a WhatsApp message threatening she would join Taliban and carry out an attack in Israel.
However, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba quoted a security source as saying that the girl downplayed her threat as “mere talk”.
The girl also blamed her father for her escape, accusing him of tightening control on the family.
Following the father’s report, the girl’s name was put on the list of those banned from leaving Kuwait for security reasons, local media reported.
Last month, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after a lightning sweep across the country and a self-imposed withdrawal dateline by the US that had invaded the country in 2001.