Cairo: Kuwait has asked its citizens seeking jobs to register in yet a new employment phase as the country is stepping up efforts to provide work for its nationals.
The Civil Service Commission, the state employment agency, announced that the new phase of registration for jobs started on Friday and runs through July 8.
The commission said that there is no priority in getting jobs on the basis of early registration, according to Al Rai newspaper.
Last October, Kuwait opened registration for citizens seeking jobs in state institutions.
Kuwait has recently intensified efforts to create jobs for its citizens and set restrictions on employing foreigners as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.
The number of foreign workers in Kuwait dropped by around 134,000 at the end of last year compared to 2020, according to recent official figures. The country’s overall workforce in both public and private sectors stood at 1.8 million at the end of December last year against 1.9 million the previous year, figures from the state Central Statistical Bureau showed.
The number of non-Kuwaiti workers dropped to 1.4 million, marking a decrease of around 134,000 compared to the year 2020.
Meanwhile, the number of Kuwaiti labour rose to 430,128 at the end of last year, an increase of 24,000 against 2020.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for further curbing foreigners’ employment amid accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.