Cairo: An estranged Kuwaiti woman had abandoned her three children at a police station, asking authorities to hand them over to their non-Kuwaiti father whose whereabouts were unknown, a local newspaper has reported.
“I am not responsible for them. Search for their disappearing father and hand them over to him,” the woman told police in Hawalli governorate, according to Al Rai.
Police later managed to find the residency address of the father, who holds an Arab nationality, and gave the children to him, the paper said.
The man made a written pledge to take care of the children whose ages were not revealed.
It was not immediately clear if the couple were separated or the cause of the wife’s estrangement.