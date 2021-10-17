Abu Dhabi: Kuwait’s Cabinet is due to discuss on Monday a recommendation to resume issuing visas for all commercial activities, starting from November 1, local media reported.
The health authorities are expected to agree to this recommendation, in light of the health stability and the low rate of COVID-19 infections in Kuwait, a government source told Al Qabas.
On October 4, a ministerial committee in charge of tackling COVID-19 in Kuwait agreed on offering the facilities for activities related to farms, restaurants, catering, bakeries, fishing, cattle and poultry breeding, dairy production, food marketing and water bottling firms.
The committee has stressed the necessity of complying with vaccination and health rules set by the government for passengers.
Kuwait is experiencing labour shortages in some professions as a result of restrictions prompted by the global pandemic and the departure of many foreign workers from the country as a result of the economic fallout.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, Kuwait has allowed the entry of expatriates as long as they have received two doses of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Passengers who have taken two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.