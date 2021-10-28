Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has said it is planning to open evening school next month to compensate for 'educational wastage', Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The ministry’s Undersecretary, Dr Ali Al Yaqoub, said the ministry is looking considering many options to compensate for educational wastage, including opening night schools in November, in coordination with Ministry of Health.
Al Yaqoub made his announcement on sidelines of a forum discussing educational wastage, organised by Hawally educational area, saying the compensation plan hinges on medical authorities.
Al Yaqoub said 34 diagnostic and analytical tests were run to find solutions and put forth policies to improve students’ performance.
He clarified that students being absent from schools for about a year and half led to issues and that the ministry will ensure that students will get all the help they need.