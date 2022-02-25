Cairo: Kuwait is today kicking off celebrations of its Independence Day and Liberation Day as the country has recently relaxed restrictions against COVID-19 virtually bringing life back to normal after nearly two years of tight curbs.
The Kuwaitis are celebrating the 61st anniversary of the Independence Day that falls on February 25 and the 31st Liberation Day marking the February 26, 1991 when the invading troops of Saddam Hussein were expelled from the country.
Marking the occasion, landmarks in Kuwait are draped in the national flag and posters of Kuwaiti leaders. Kites shaped in the Kuwaiti flag were also launched in the southern city of Al Khiran as part of festivities that are staged on a large scale after about two years of low-profile celebrations due to the pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions and relaxed travel curbs after a significant decline in infection rates.
Accordingly, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result. Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements. Physical distancing in mosques has been cancelled.