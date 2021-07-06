Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a Kuwaiti man to death by hanging for kidnapping and killing his compatriot woman, Farah Akbar, local media said on Tuesday.
The death penalty was issued after four hearings held across the past two months. He was tried on charges of kidnapping, premeditated murder, death threat and vandalism. The court found the defendant guilty of kidnaping and killing Akbar.
The culprit intentionally tracked the victim by placing a GPS tracking device in her car with the intent to kill her.
On April 20, the defendant, Fahad Subhi Mohammed, intercepted and crashed into Akbar’s car, kidnapped her and her daughters who were with her in the car in Sabah Al Salem neighbourhood. He stabbed Akbar several times in the chest in front of her daughters and then drove her body to the hospital and fled.
Prior to her murder, Akbar filed two cases against Mohammed for kidnapping and attempted murder.
A video of the crime went viral on social media on the day of the incident, showing Akbar’s family members crying outside the hospital, screaming out, “This is what we get! We told you that he was going to kill her. And now he killed my sister.”