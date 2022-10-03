Cairo: Kuwait’s coastguard are searching for the body of a Kuwaiti man believed to have jumped from a well-known bridge in the country, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The young man had left his car on and his identification card inside before allegedly jumping from the top of Jaber Bridge, Al Qabas added.
The paper quoted a security source as saying that police had earlier received a report about a missing Kuwaiti aged 21. “After circulating information about him, his car was found on the bridge with his ID card inside it,” the source said.
A search operation is underway for his body as a suicide case has been registered.
The Sheikh Jaber Causeway is one of the world’s longest bridges.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts in the country.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas as saying at the time.