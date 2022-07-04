Dubai: Kuwaitis people have woken up to a shocking incident of a man who abandoned his four brothers, aged between 3-7, on a street.
According to media reports, the four brothers aged 3,5,6,7 included a differently-abled boy.
Al Rai newspaper said that a Kuwaiti woman had reported the matter to police in Al Ahmadi district, south of the country, saying that she found three children crying on a street. When enquired they said they had lost their brother.
Security sources said that preliminary investigation revealed that the children’s father was dead while their Kuwait mother was serving a jail term.
Two of the four children were taken to Al Adan Hospital for a check up and were handed over to the Welfare Department in the Ministry of Social Affairs.
As for the differently-abled boy, his mother requested the authorities to allow him to stay with her.
Police said they have summoned the 19-year-old perpetrator to enquire about where he left his fourth brother and why he had taken the extreme step.