Cairo: Kuwait’s Finance Ministry has amended budget rules, whereby it has officially obligated government agencies to directly pay out to their expatriate employees when their services end, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said.
By virtue of amendments to the 2022-23 public budget, obligation to pay end-of-service to non-Kuwaitis working at government bodies has shifted from the Civil Service Commission, Kuwait’s employment agency, to their actual workplaces, according to Al Anba.
The end-of-service gratuity will be paid according to stipulations in the beneficiaries’ contracts and in line to related executive regulations, it added.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.