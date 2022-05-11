Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutor ordered a lawyer be remanded for 21 days pending further interrogation into accusations of forcing a boy to take drugs and sexually assaulting him, local media reported.
An investigative judge refused a request to release the lawyer and ordered him kept in custody, Al Qabas newspaper said.
Prosecutors have charged the lawyer with sexually assaulting the boy and forcing him to take drugs in his office, it added.
The case surfaced last month when the boy’s expatriate father had filed a police complaint accusing the lawyer of luring his 11-year-old child to his office where he allegedly assaulted him.
The father said his son had informed him that the lawyer had purportedly lured him with money to his office, forced him to take drugs and sexually attacked him.