Cairo: Kuwait has released the last group of suspects in a high-profile case related to funding the pro-Iran Lebanese Hezbollah group, according to a local newspaper.
Public prosecution has released the last five suspects, who were still in detention in connection to the case, on a bail of KD5,000 per each, added Al Rai.
Earlier this month, three other suspects in the same case were released on a bail of KD5,000 each and barred from travel abroad.
The case dates back to last November when Kuwait dismantled a cell suspected of having links with and funding Hezbollah.
The arrests were made after authorities received a security report from an unspecified “sisterly” country, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Seyassah said at the time.
The suspects were questioned by the Kuwaiti State Security Service on charges including money laundry for Hezbollah and encouraging young Kuwaitis to collaborate with the Lebanese movement, carry out terror acts and smuggle drugs in Syria and Yemen.
The paper said the suspects had admitted in investigations that they had collected donations in mosques in Kuwait without approval from authorities.
The case surfaced amid a sharp diplomatic crisis between the Gulf countries, including Kuwait, with Lebanon after its then information minister George Kurdahi had made remarks supporting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. Kurdahi resigned in December amid efforts to defuse the crisis.
Last month, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Naser Al Sabah visited Lebanon, becoming the first Gulf official to make such a visit since the diplomatic row erupted.