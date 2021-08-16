Dubai: The total government revenues collected by the Kuwait from fines, penalties and confiscations during 2020-2021 amounted to KD121.279 million, Al Rai daily reported quoting official figures.
The state’s revenues from penal fines amounted to KD20.285 million, while traffic violations fetched KD61.63 million, and the value of penalties on employees amounted to about KD1.56 million, while revenues from various fines amounted to about KD37.79 million.
Earlier last year, Kuwait’s government proposed huge increases in penalties and fines for traffic offences in a bid to combat rising violations. The law, which has been sent to the country’s National Assembly for review, would allow for fines to be raised to between 200-500 dinars ($654-1635) for traffic offences such as reckless driving, running a red light, speeding, or driving without a number plate, Al Rai reported. A three-month jail term has also been proposed.
Meanwhile, the value of real estate assets of government departments and agencies decreased by KD632.917 million.
The total value of real estate assets of government departments and agencies amounted to about KD16.458 billion, compared to KD17.091 billion in 2019-2020.
Despite the increase in the value of government lands by about KD301.933 million to reach KD10.831 billion in 2020-2021 compared to KD10.53 billion in the previous year, the value of government buildings decreased by about one billion dinars, specifically by a value of KD934.85 million, to reach in 2020-2021 about KD5.626 billion, compared to 6.56 billion in 2019-