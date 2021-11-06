Dubai: A Jordanian expat has reportedly killed a Bangladeshi citizen in Kuwait following a financial dispute that developed into a fight.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the two engaged in an altercation that developed into a hand-to-hand combat over a sum of money inside a warehouse located in Shuwaikh Industrial Area.
The Jordanian is said to have forcefully pushed the Bangladeshi man, which led to him falling on his head because of which he died immediately.
Following the incident, the suspect surrendered to police and confessed to killing the victim by unintentionally.
Over the past few months, Kuwaiti newspapers have been full of reports of brutal and violent crimes taking place every week.
According to psychologist Dr Mohammed Al Khaldi said these cases of violence are not normal for the Kuwaiti society. “It is still a small number compared to our population. We have a mix of different cultures in the community, and differences between cultures may sometimes cause conflicts that lead to violence,” he said.