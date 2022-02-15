Cairo: Kuwait’s education authorities have hired around 400 new schoolteachers ahead of the second semester that is due to start in the country next month, a local newspaper reported.
The Education Ministry has completed procedures for employing the new teachers through local contracting and will finalise procedures for recruiting the service of more teachers who have passed employment interviews, Al Rai added, quoting an education source.
The ministry has opened vacancies for 900 teachers, it added without providing a breakdown of the appointees’ nationalities.
Last year, the ministry contracted more than 1,100 teachers including expatriates, Gulf nationals and stateless Bidoons, according to the source.
The ministry has also employed around 900 new cleaning workers to curb a shortage in such labour in schools in run-up to the new semester that is scheduled to start March 6.
The semester was originally scheduled to kick off on February 13. But the Education Ministry postponed it to March 6 for a public holiday marking the Independence Day, the Liberation Day and Al Israa Wal Miraj (Prophet Mohammed’s night journey).