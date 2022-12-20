Cairo: Rescuers saved a girl from drowning after she jumped from a well-known bridge in Kuwait in a suicide attempt, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The girl, whose age was not revealed, attempted suicide at the Jaber Causeway, Al Rai added. “After two reports were received about the incident, action was immediately taken and the girl was saved before drowning,” the paper quoted a security source as saying.
The girl was transferred to hospital while police are investigating the causes behind the girl’s suicide attempt, the source added.
The Kuwait Fire Force, meanwhile, said its boats along with the sea rescue were able to save the girl whose identity is still unknown.
Earlier, Al Rai said there were reports about two suicide cases from the Jaber Causeway and the Interior Ministry was investigating them.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.
Last year, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts in the country.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.