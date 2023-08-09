Dubai: A gang of Arab expatriates has been arrested in Kuwait for tampering with electricity meter readings to reduce utility bills for consumers in return for money.
The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Security Sector, operating under the Department of Combating Electronic Crimes, successfully unravelled an illegal entry into the Ministry of Electricity and Water’s systems. This breach led to a change in consumer meter readings and bills.
Following a thorough investigation, the ministry revealed that a criminal network comprised of Arab expatriates had been identified and apprehended. This network was involved in altering meter readings in exchange for money.
Those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution for action.