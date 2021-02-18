Kuwait City: After almost seven months after the ban on ‘high risk countries’ was put in place, it looks like it is finally about to be lifted.
On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that it has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Health to allow passengers to travel to Kuwait directly from the 35 banned countries.
One of the main points highlighted in the proposal was that all passengers will have to undergo mandatory 14 days’ quarantine in a hotel at their own expense. In addition, passengers will have to bear the cost of two PCR tests, one upon arrival at the airport and another at the end of their quarantine.
Domestic workers are still excluded from the decision as they are still able to enter Kuwait as per the approval of the government a few months ago.
Travel ban
The travel ban was first announced on August 1, hours after the Kuwait airport resumed commercial travel, and originally included 31 countries. Then in August, Afghanistan was added to the list.
Then in September, France, Argentina were added to the travel ban, while Singapore was removed from the list.
The United Kingdom is the latest country to be added to the list, after the British government announced that a new strain of COVID-19 virus has been detected and has been found to spread faster than the existing virus.