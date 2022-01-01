Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has ordered a food company to pay nearly KD120,000 in overdue wages to its employees, a lawyer has said.
The labour circuit at the appeals court had issued the ruling in favour of more than 150 workers, mostly Egyptians, after their employer had shirked paying them their wages during the COVID-19 outbreak, lawyer Mona Al Arbach added, according to Al Anba newspaper.
The court obligated the company to pay all due wages, three more months’ worth of notification and travel tickets in a compensation package amounting to KD120,000.
The employer was also ordered to issue a certificate of experience to each labourer according to the Kuwaiti labour law related to the private sector.
Lawyer Al Arbach accused the unnamed company of dealing arbitrarily with her claimants by denying them their financial entitlements during the pandemic in violation of the labour law, saying the act had negatively affected their lives. Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.