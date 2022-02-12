Dubai: A Filipina in Kuwait has committed suicide by hanging herself with a cable inside a government hospital, Kuwaiti media reported.
The victim was initially admitted to the hospital for treatment for an undisclosed ailment. When medical staff returned to check she was missing from her bed and they noticed some cables missing from devices. On searching, they found her hanging in the bathroom.
It is not yet clear why the woman has ended her life, the news report said.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwait said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.