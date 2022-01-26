Dubai: The Fatwa Board of the Ministry of Awqaf has unanimously agreed that it is not permissible for women to be employed in the military, to wear military uniforms, or to be tried by military tribunals, local media reported.
According to Al Anba newspaper, the Fatwa Board drafted a decree on women joining the army and submitted it to the concerned authority, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, specifically to the Minister of Endowments in secret.
This comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali sought the opinion of clerics regarding opening the door for Kuwaiti women to join the army.
According to informed sources, the fatwa stipulated a number of conditions for women to work in the military, including that their work should necessarily be limited to the medical field and service matters and that they should not enter the battlefield or live in dormitories.
In October, Kuwait allowed women to enlist in the military in combat roles for the first time after years of having been restricted to civilian roles.
“The time has come for Kuwaiti women to be given the opportunity to enter the Kuwaiti military side by side with their brothers,” Defence Minister Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah said at the time.
A total of 137 Kuwaiti women have registered to join military service on the first day of the registration period, which ended on Jan 2, 2022. Candidates should fulfil the eligibility criteria, which include that they must be aged between 18 and 26 years, physically fit and of good conduct. They should also pass a personal interview.
Kuwait’s defence minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah will face today a vote of no confidence in parliament over a number of decisions, including one to allow women to enlist in the country’s military.