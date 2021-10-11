Dubai: A famous Kuwaiti fashionista and her husband have been accused of selling sex paraphernalia on social media. This has caused an uproar in Kuwait.
The news went viral on social media, which prompted authorities to intervene and detain the duo.
Upon being investigated, the couple admitted to bringing sex paraphernalia and creating a special social media account to promote them.
Despite many reports being submitted to the Cybercrime Department by social media users, the Kuwaiti Criminal Court decided it will not punish the couple.
However, they were made to sign a pledge of good conduct accompanied by a financial guarantee for violating the penal law and combating information technology crimes law.
Over the past few months, Kuwait has launched a campaign against anyone who publishes indecent images and clips, including celebrities, with competent authorities pledging to take legal action against violators.
The campaign resulted in a number of celebrities being arrested. Some have been deported, including the Lebanese fashionista, Sazdil, Iranian Sherine Bahman, Shehab Mortada Ghafouri, and the Pakistani artist Farhan Al Ali.