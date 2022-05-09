Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities are due to resume issuing family visit visas for expatriates after a hiatus of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local newspaper reported.
Al Rai, citing security sources, said that residency affairs departments across Kuwait will embark on the reissuance from today.
“Previously, visas were limited to dependents and those for trade and tourism. But after the recent Cabinet decrees cancelling all coronavirus restrictions, residency affairs departments will handle family visit transactions from expatriates,” the sources said.
Last month and in the run-up to the Muslim Eid Al Fitr, the Kuwaiti government scrapped COVID-19 curbs after a marked drop in infections in the country.
The reissuance of family visit visas will be conducted in line with previous regulations including the expatriate family head's salary and after security verification, the sources said.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s total population of around 4.6 million.