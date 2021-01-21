Cairo: The Kuwaiti Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines in the country to standardise fees for the novel coronavirus-detecting PCR tests to be paid by travellers arriving in Kuwait, a local newspaper has reported.
The move complies with a recent government decision, Al Raid added. Related discussion among the competent agencies has reached an initial fee of KD25 per PCR test, the paper said quoting informed sources.
This means that the total fee to be borne by each arrival will stand at KD50, representing the cost of two tests - the first to be conducted on arrival and the second seven days later. The fees will be added to passengers’ airfares, they added.