Dubai: An expat woman, who was reported absconding 11 years ago in Kuwait, has been finally arrested, local media reported.
The woman, who was staying in the country illegally for the past 11 years, has been arrested in Al Mubarakiya market. She was arrested during a security campaign launched to arrest illegal residents.
The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 16 expats who have been impersonating women in a health institute to offer massage services and immoral acts for as much as KD20.
The violators, who were referred to competent authorities, will be deported from Kuwait after the completion of investigation.