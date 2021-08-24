Dubai: Two expats have been arrested in Kuwait for driving their vehicles without licence, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the two violators were referred to a traffic court, which sentenced the first to six months in jail followed by deportation from the country after serving his term. Meanwhile, the second will be jailed for three weeks only.
According to Kuwaiti law, reckless driving, driving without a valid driving licence or driving a vehicle a person is not permitted to drive as per the driving licence, is punishable by KD100 fine and/or one month in jail. Out of court settlement is possible after the payment of KD30 fine.
However, the Ministry of the Interior said any expatriate who is caught driving a vehicle without a licence will be deported from the country, adding that there is no leniency in applying the administrative deportation order for any expatriate who drives a car without a licence.
Earlier last year, 48 juveniles were caught driving without a licence and referred to the Juvenile Prosecution while 87 others were put behind bars for committing various types serious offences.