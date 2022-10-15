Cairo: Kuwait’s education authorities will interrogate an expatriate teacher accused of cutting the hair of a high school girl, an education official has disclosed.
The Education Ministry was notified that the female teacher had cut part of the girl’s hair last Thursday, Mohammed Al Ajami, the acting director of education in the Mubarak Al Kabeer area told Al Rai newspaper.
If proven, the teacher’s act would be a “crime” and the girl’s parent has the right to sue her, the official added.
“The legal affairs directorate in the area will summon the teacher on Sunday to question her,” he said, without specifying her nationality.
“If she is found guilty, we’ll terminate her service immediately.”
The official said he had no idea about the motive for the teacher’s alleged act.