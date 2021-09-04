Cairo: Kuwaiti police had arrested an expatriate before fleeing the country with an alleged theft of prayer rosaries worth KD12,000, according to a local newspaper.
The arrest came in response to a legal complaint from the owner of a store in the famed Souq Al Mubarakya in Kuwait City, accusing the expatriate of stealing the rosaries, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Police investigations revealed that the suspect was planning to leave Kuwait with the haul purportedly stolen from the store. The suspect was arrested at the Kuwait International Airport before his departure.
The suspect admitted to having stolen the rosaries from the shop where he had previously worked and left it after a dispute with the claimant.
The report quoted the suspect as disclosing that he kept the store key after leaving the workplace and disconnected its surveillance camera to avoid being exposed.
He added that the stolen rosaries had been handed to two other persons to sell and identified their whereabouts.
A police raid on their house seized 84 rosaries and two bags of rosary beads as well as KD2,550 raked in from selling the stolen items.
The suspects, whose nationalities were not disclosed, were remanded on charges of theft pending further legal procedures.